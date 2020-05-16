Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the 10th and 12th class board exam datesheet for the remaining exams today, May 16, at 5.00 pm, according to a tweet from Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The tweet reads, “Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details.”

Earlier the HRD Minister had said that the board will be conducting the pending examinations for both the classes from June 1st to June 15th and now the detailed datesheet is going to be released.

The board had to postpone all the examinations scheduled after March 18th for class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. In addition to that, exams in Northeast Delhi schools for a few subjects were cancelled due to the violent protests that the region experienced in the month of February.

The board will be conducting the examination for 29 subjects instead of the remaining 41 subjects to make up for the time lost due to the lockdown. The remaining exams for 10th class have been cancelled except for the students from Northeast Delhi who have missed more exams than the rest of the country.

The evaluation process for the exams already conducted has begun. More than 3000 evaluation centres have been set up to examine the answer sheets. In addition, answer sheets are also being sent to examiner’s homes from these evaluation centres.

The minister had earlier commented that the evaluation process will be completed in 50 days and the result is expected to be declared in the month of August.