Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be releasing the date sheet for the 10th and 12th board exam today. The date sheet for the remainder of the CBSE exams will be released on Monday, May 18, according to the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The union minister tweeted that CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects and thus the board has decided to postpone the release of the timetable.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyla had tweeted earlier in the day that the date sheet for the exam will be available at 5.00 pm today. The minister had announced last week that the CBSE will conduct the pending exams for the 10th and 12th class from July 1 to July 15.

CBSE had postponed all the examinations scheduled after March 18th for class 10th and 12th due to the COVID-19 lockdown. A few exams had to be cancelled in Northeast Delhi in February due to the violent protests that the region had experienced.

To make up for the lost time, the board will be conducting the examination for 29 subjects instead of the remaining 41 subjects. The remaining exams for 10th class have been cancelled except for the students from Northeast Delhi.

The evaluation process for the subjects already conducted is underway in more than 3000 evaluation centres. Teachers and evaluators are checking the answer sheets from their homes and evaluation centres are carrying out the process of transporting the answer sheets.

The minister had earlier commented that the evaluation process will be completed in 50 days and the result is expected to be declared in the month of August.