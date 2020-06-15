Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) is expected to declare the 10th class or HSLC results for the state today, June 15, according to NDTV. NDTV says a source close to the board revealed the information, but no official announcement has been made yet about the result.

Once the result is declared, it can be accessed on the official website, manresults.nic.in. Third-party websites are also expected to host the result, details of which will be available soon.

In 2019, the Board had declared the result on May 18. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 74.69 percent. Boys had performed better compared to girls with a pass percentage of 78.93 percent. The pass percentage for girls was at 76.54 percent.

How to check Manipur Class 10th HSLC result 2019

Visit the Manipur results website. Click on HSLC exam result link once it is declared. Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’.

The result will be available and can be printed out for future reference

In 2020, the board had conducted the examination for HSLC in the months of February and March. Just like all other states, this year the result for the exam has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.