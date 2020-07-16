Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring the 12th or HSC 2020 result today, July 16, according to several reports. The result was quite anticipated over the past few days and now will be released today at around 1.00 pm on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The result will be available at several other websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

Meanwhile, the date for the SSC or 10th class result has not been finalised yet but is expected to come out in the month of July itself.

This year the examination evaluation process was disrupted for the HSC exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, and thus there has been a delay in the release of the result.

In 2019, the board had declared the HSC examination result on May 28, 2019. The students had scored a pass percentage of 85.88% which was a 6 percentage points drop compared to 2018. Konkan region topped the region charts with 93.3% students from the district clearing the exam.

How to check MSBSHSE 12th HSC result: