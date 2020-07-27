Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to declare the 10th board examination for 2020 before July 31, according to Indianexpress.com. The outlet quoted an RBSE official who said that the result preparation process is at its last stage and the result can be expected before July 31.

Once the result is declared, students can access them on the official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the exam schedule and evaluation process, the results have been delayed this year. The result for 10th class was declared on June 3 in 2019 where students had scored a pass percentage of 79.85%.

The RBSE 10th exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March; however, two subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were held on June 29 and June 30.

How to check RBSE 10th result:

Visit the RBSE official results website. Click on the link to access the 10th result, once activated. Enter the roll number and other details. The result will be displayed.

The board has already declared the 12th result for all the streams. This year the result for each stream was declared separately with Science stream result declared on July 8, Commerce stream result coming out on July 13, and Arts stream on July 21.