The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released a notification on October 8 stating that the CA November 2020 exams for candidates appearing in the state of Bihar has been postponed.

The exams now for the state will be conducted on 19th, 21st, 23rd, and 25th November.

The exams have been postponed due to the Legislative Assembly Elections in Bihar and Parliamentary By- Elections /Assembly By- Elections. The detailed paper-wise schedule will be informed soon on the official website.

The notification also said a detailed instructions regarding the COVID-19 precautions that candidates must take during the exam will also be issued soon on the website. Candidates are suggested to keep checking the ICAI official website regularly for latest updates.

Here is the direct link to access the ICAI CA exam postponement.

The exam schedule for the remaining candidates remains the same. The examination will begin on November 1 and will go on until November 18. All the examination will begin at 2.00 pm and can stretch anywhere from 2 hours to 4 hours depending on the paper duration.

ICAI conducts the CA examination twice in a year, once in May and then in November. The May 2020 examination had to be rescheduled twice before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The decision to cancel the May 2020 exam was conveyed via a notification on July 4 which said exam will be merged with the November 2020 examination with carryover of all the benefits available to the students.

The notification further said that students who have applied to appear for the May exam will have an option to change the group(s) of their appearance and the examination centre when applying for the November exam.