Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result for the 2018 recruitment of Nursery Teacher Trainer on November 10, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the document verification round can check the result on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board had conducted the document verification process for the recruitment from August 19th to September 2nd, 2019. The notification informing the schedule stated that the number of candidates who have been shortlisted for DV round is 1.5 times of the number of vacancies.

Here is the direct link to access the RSMSSB NTT 2018 recruitment final result.

The board had declared the written examination result for the 2018 NTT recruitment on July 31st, 2019. RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total number of 1350 positions of which 1040 NTT positions in non-TSP areas and 310 is TSP areas.

The notification for the recruitment was released on August 21st, 2019 and the written exam was conducted on February 24th, 2019.