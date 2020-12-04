Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the 2019 Engineering Services examination admit card on December 3, 2020. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can check the admit card on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Commission will conduct the 2019 Engineering Service written exam on December 13 at five districts in the state. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, first session from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

All candidates are suggested to download the admit card and go through the instructions carefully for information on exam venue and COVID-19 related instructions that needs to be followed before and during the exam.

How to download UPPSC 2019 Engineering Services exam admit card:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link under the Download section on the left panel. Enter the relevant details and click on Download Admit Card. Download the admit card and take a print out.

The UPPSC will conduct the Engineering Service exam to fill 692 vacancies under general recruitment and a special recruitment drive will be conducted for 20 vacancies as part of this exam. The detailed breakdown of the vacancies and departments is available on the notification.