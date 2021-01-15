Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced a change in the exam centres of Rohtas District for Home Guard Sepoy recruitment written examination. Candidates can check the new exam centres on the CBSC official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

“Those candidates whose exam centres have been changed can collect their new e-admit card from the council’s website. There has been no change in the date and time of the examination,” the official notice read.

Candidates can check the revised exam centres here.

The exam will be conducted on January 24 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. All candidates must reach their exam venue by 9.00 AM.

Steps to download Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam admit card:

Visit CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in. Go to ‘Bihar Home Guard’ section. Click on the link of admit card. Enter Registration ID or registered mobile number, date of birth and security pin and submit. Download admit card and take printout.

Candidates who are unable to download the e-admit card can collect the same from the council’s office on January 21 and 22 between 10.00 AM and 5.00 PM.

Check notification here for full address/details.

The online application process for filling 551 vacancies began on July 3, 2020, and ended on August 3, 2020. The written exam was originally scheduled for October 18, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the elections.

Meanwhile, Bihar CSBC 2020 Woman Constable recruitment exam will be held on February 2, 2021.