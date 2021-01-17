Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector preliminary exam result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the BPSSC 2019 Enforcement SI prelims exam can check their results online at the website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

According to BPSSC, a total of 4,599 candidates have passed the exam out of which 2,975 are male and 1,624 are female candidates. A total of 1,35,464 candidates took the prelim exam that was held on December 6 last year. The result PDF file contains the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims will now appear for the BPSSC Mains exam. The Commission has not specified the dates for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department. Applications were invited in December 2019 and January 2020.

Here is the direct link to BPSSC 2019 Enforcement SI prelims result.