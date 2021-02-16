Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the 2019 Engineering Services interview schedule on its official website. Candidates eligible for the interview round after clearing the Main exam can check the timetable and download call letter from UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 1,284 candidates have successfully cleared the UPPSC 2019 Engineering Services Main exam. The merit list was released on February 7 and contained the roll numbers of selected candidates under the five categories of exam: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Agricultural, Industrial and Chemical Engineering.

The interview round will begin on February 22 and end on March 6. The interviews will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM, for the specified batches of candidates. Candidates have been asked by the Commission to reach the venue an hour prior to the start of interviews.

Eligible candidates have to register for the interviews to download their call letter at the UPPSC website. They will have to carry all the documents specified in the UPPSC notice to the venue for verification.

Steps to register and download UPPSC 2019 Engineering Services interview call letter:

Visit the UPPSC official website Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD YOUR INTERVIEW LETTER & OTHERS DOCUMENTS FOR COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING EXAM-2019’

Register using personal details and fill the form Download call letter and take prinout.

The UPPSC is conducting the 2019 Combined Engineering Service exam to fill 627 vacancies under general recruitment and a special recruitment drive for 21 vacancies