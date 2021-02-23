Uttarakhand Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the typing test for recruitment of Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates who have cleared the preliminary written exam can download their admit card for the typing test from the UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Earlier in February, UKSSSC had released the merit list of candidates who cleared the 2020 Assistant Accountant preliminary written exam held in November 2020. In total, 343 candidates are qualified for Typing Test. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Typing Test due to be conducted on March 1.

Here’s UKSSSC 2020 Assistant Accountant prelim exam merit list.

Here’s direct link to download UKSSSC 2020 Assistant Accountant typing test admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by UKSSSC to fill 93 vacancies of Assistant Accountant or Sahayak Lekhakar at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar.

Steps to download UKSSSC admit card: