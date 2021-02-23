Railway Recruitment Board has announced that it will conduct phase 5 of the 2019 RRB NTPC exam from March 4. The phase 5 exam will be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27 for around 19 lakh candidates.

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 23.02.2021 at 05.00 PM. Downloading of e-Call letter will start 4 days prior to the exam date,” read the RRB notification.

Here’s direct link to RRB NTPC Phase 5 exam notice.

The eligible candidates for RRB NTPC phase 5 exam will receive the necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

In addition to the above dates, RRB will hold exams on March 15, 19, and 20. For the candidates who will be scheduled on these three dates, necessary intimation will be sent to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 vacant posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12. The phase 4 exams are currently underway and will end on March 3.