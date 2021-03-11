The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 examination admit card for the March session on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The second session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 18.

“The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for March Session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 16 to 18 March 2021,” read the official notification.

The March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on, “Download JEE (Main) 2021 March (Session-2) admit card Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.)” Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Mains 2021 second session admit card.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card/Undertaking, he/she can contact 011- 40759000 or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” read the notification.

About JEE Main 2021:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

The result of the February session of JEE Main 2021 was declared on March 8.