The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will be releasing the National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2021 result on March 19. According to the previous schedule, the result was due today.

However, the ‘Timeline’ at website admissions.tiss.edu now puts the date of result as March 19. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website.

The TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20 at different centres in the country for admission to MA programmes at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Steps to check the TISSNET 2021 result:

Visit the official website admissions.tiss.edu On the homepage, click on the result hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates who clear TISSNET exam will then be eligible to appear for Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.