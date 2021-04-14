Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer typing test result announced; check direct link here
The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.
The Delhi High Court has announced the Jr Judicial Assistant (JJA)/ Restorer Stage-II (typing test) result on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.
The Stage-II (English Typing Test) of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Departmental) Examination-2020 was conducted on March 14, 2021.
The result consists registration number, name of the candidate, total words typed in 10 minutes, typing speed per minute (minimum required speed: 25 w.p.m.), number of mistakes committed by the candidate, no. of permissible mistakes, i.e., 3% of total words typed, remarks.
Steps to download the result:
- Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in
- Click on “Recruitment Results” under “Public Notices”
- Click on “ROLL NO.-WISE RESULT OF STAGE - II (ENGLISH TYPING TEST) HELD ON 14.03.2021 OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT/RESTORER(DEPARTMENTAL) EXAMINATION - 2020.”
- The result will appear on the screen in PDF format
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies. The Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) was conducted on February 7 and the result was released on February 23.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.