National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the UGC NET 2021 examination amid COVID-19 crisis. The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode was scheduled to be held between May 2 to 17 throughout the country covering 81 subjects.

“However, looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of Education announced that keeping in mind the safety and well-being of candidates during #covid19outbreak, Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank has advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.

📢Announcement

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates during #covid19outbreak, Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank has advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.

Read the official notice 👇 for more info! pic.twitter.com/RAQFrSnmPO — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) April 20, 2021

The revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination. Candidates may visit the official website for updates or contact 011-40759000 or send email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for further clarification.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.