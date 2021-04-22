Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the postponement of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Driver Constable 2019. The PET was scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2021.

Earlier this week, the Commission had released a detailed notification about the PET schedule and e-admit card, however, in the wake of COVID crisis, the decision to postpone the PET was taken.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The Bihar Driver Constable 2019 PET was scheduled to be conducted at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh,Patna - 800002.

CSBC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1,722 Driver Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police.

Out of 32,451 candidates who appeared for the written examination, a total of 29,694 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET). The exam was held on January 3, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.