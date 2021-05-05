Today, May 5, is the last day to apply online for 584 vacancies of Fisheries Officer and Ophthalmic Assistant at the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) website. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website pariksha.nic.in.

In three separate recruitment advertisements, BTSC has notified 136 posts of Fisheries Extension Officer, 212 positions of Fisheries Development Officer, and 236 posts of Ophthalmic Assistant.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notifications carefully to get detailed information about the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

An application fee of Rs 200 is applicable, with certain concessions to reserved categories.

Eligibility criteria Post Age limit Educational qualification Fisheries Extension Officer 21-37 (male)/ 40 (female) Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries from an Agricultural University. Fisheries Development Officer 21-37 (male)/ 40 (female) BSc Degree in Industrial Fisheries (Honours) or a degree in Aquaculture. Ophthalmic Assistants 18-37 (male)/ 40 (female) Class 12 pass with Science and Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant course.

Steps to apply for BTSC recruitment 2021: