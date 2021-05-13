The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to postpone the NTSE Stage-II Exam 2020-21 amid the coronavirus crisis. The National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 13.

“Due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the Country and the enforced lockdown in different States/UTs, it is decided to postpone the NTSE stage-2 exam which was scheduled to be held on 13th June, 2021,” NCERT said in a notice.

The new date for the NTSE Stage 2 exam 2021 will be updated through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in after the situation normalizes in the country and is conducive for the conduct of the examination.

Here’s NCERT NTSE Stage-2 exam 2021 postponemnt notice.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT. The exam comprises of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks and two-hours each.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.