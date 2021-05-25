The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has activated the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test OTET 2021 objection link on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer keys and challenge the same on BSE’s official website bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer keys till June 5 by 11.45 PM. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 500 per objection.

Here’s the official notification to check objection details.

The answer key was released on May 20.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in Click on “Application Form For Challenge on Answer Keys In OTET-2021 (Ist)” under Latest Updates section Key in your login credentials and submit Raise objections, upload required documents, and pay the applicable fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to raise objections.

The OTET 2021 examination was conducted on April 9. The test consisted two papers — Paper 1 for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper-II for Class 6 to 8 teachers.

OTET is a state-level examination that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teachers post. On qualifying the OTET exam, candidates can participate in the recruitment in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.