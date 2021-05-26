The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has again extended the application submission deadline for Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2021 admission and relaxed eligibility requirements amid COVID-19 spike.

“In view of Covid, Eligibility Requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories. Application submission deadline is extended till May 31, 2021,” read the official statement.

Candidates can now apply online for the master’s programmes offered at IISc at jam.iisc.ac.in till May 31. The previous deadline was today, May 27.

Steps to register for JAM 2021:

Visit the official website jam.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Portal (JOAPS)“ Login and fill in the required details including choice of the programmes, educational qualifications, percentage of marks/CGPA, category, PwD status, etc. Pay the application fee and submitTake a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for JAM 2021.

Eligibility requirement on aggregate marks is relaxed to “Pass in the qualifying examination” for JAM 2021 admissions (only).

For IIT Delhi’s M.Sc. Mathematics programme (1302), Minimum Educational Qualifications for engineering graduates/students are removed and these candidates will be admitted based on their JAM rank only.

JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14 and the result was announced on March 20. The scorecard was released on March 27.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.