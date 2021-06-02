Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has rescheduled the interview/ Personality Test for the posts of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer, Grade IV. The interview was scheduled to begin from May 31. Qualified candidates can check the new schedule on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the new schedule, the Personality Test (PT) will now commence from June 4 and conclude on June 11. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 1.30 PM at TPSC office, Agartala, Akhaura Road, Tripura (W). The applicants are required to report at 8.30 AM and 11.30 AM, respectively.

Here’s the direct link to check the revised PT schedule.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 164 vacancies of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer. A total of 288 candidates have been invited for the interview round.

Earlier, the Commission released the merit list containing the name of the selected candidates and their allotted roll number on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Here’s direct link to TPSC JMO/GDMO provisional merit list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.