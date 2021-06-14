Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the call letter for Assistant Engineer (Civil) interview on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on from June 25 to 27 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 75 candidates will appear for the interview round.

To download the admit card, candidates are required to entre 6-Digit Roll Number.

Steps to download the call letter

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 25th-27th June, 2021 under Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination” Key in your 6-Digit Roll Number and submit Download the interview call letter and take a printout for future reference

The candidates are required to carry a photograph, valid photo identity card, adhar card, driving license etc. No electric gadget like bluetooth, WiFi, electric pen and others. Candidates are required to submit their negative report of Covid-19 while appearing for the interview, reports JAGRAN josh.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam was conducted from August 5 to August 9, 2019. BPSC released two separate notifications on September 13, 2019, for recruitment to Assistant Engineer positions. Both the notification are for vacancies at the Minor Water Resources Department for 28 positions of Mechanical and Civil Engineers.

