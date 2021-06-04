Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the revised schedule for Assistant Engineer (Civil) 2017 interview round. Eligible candidates can check the schedule on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The new schedule has been released for candidates who were tested positive with Coronavirus and hence could not attend the interview held from February 22 to April 19, 2021, read the notice.

As per the new schedule, the interview will be conducted from June 25 to 27 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 75 candidates will appear for the interview round.

Here’s the direct link to the revised schedule.

The Commission shall release the admit card a week before the scheduled interview.

The candidates are required to carry a photograph, valid photo identity card, adhar card, driving license etc. No electric gadget like bluetooth, WiFi, electric pen and others. Candidates are required to submit their negative report of Covid-19 while appearing for the interview, reports JAGRAN josh.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam was conducted from August 5 to August 9, 2019. BPSC released two separate notifications on September 13, 2019, for recruitment to Assistant Engineer positions. Both the notification are for vacancies at the Minor Water Resources Department for 28 positions of Mechanical and Civil Engineers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.