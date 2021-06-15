The Delhi Police has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) schedule for Constable (Executive) posts. The PET/PMT round for Delhi Police Constable recruitment will commence on June 28. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website delhipolice.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed the written examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round. The Delhi Police has released the schedule which includes the roll number, name, date and venue of the physical exam of the candidate.

The Police have asked candidates to follow Covid-19 guidelines set by the government during the physical tests.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies, of which, 1,944 vacancies are for female constables and 3,902 are for male candidates. SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 was conducted from November 27 to December 24. The result was declared in March.

Here’s Delhi Police Constable PET/PMT schedule.