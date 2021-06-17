The Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible candidates for NCC Special Entry scheme of Short Service Commission (SSC) 50th Course (OCT 2021) for men and women. NCC candidates can apply for the posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in till July 15.

Short Service Commission will be granted to Male and Female in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 4 years.

Vacancy details

SSC NCC (Spl) Entry Men: NCC Men-50, NCC Women-5

Here’s Indian Army SSC NCC (Spl) Entry Men notification.

Here’s Indian Army SSC NCC (Spl) Entry Women notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured a minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively.

Service in NCC: Service in NCC. Should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Grading: Should have obtained minimum of ‘B’ Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course.

Steps to apply for Indian Army SSC NCC (Spl) Entry: