The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has presented candidates with an ‘opt-out option’ for the upcoming CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams in July in case they or their family member are infected with Covid-19. The official notice can be accessed from the official website icai.org.

The ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were deferred due to the pandemic. The exams will now be held between July 5 and 20 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“In case Examinee himself / herself or his / her grandparents, parents, spouse, children & siblings (residing in the same premises) are infected with Covid – 19, such examinees will be provided ‘opt out option’ (with carryover of fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November, 2021 examination cycle,” ICAI said in a notice.

The opt-out can be exercised by login into the examination portal and submitting Covid-19 positive RTPCR Report, Aadhar Card and self-declaration form (as prescribed by ICAI). “Examinees may note that Covid-19 positive RTPCR report shall be of a date which is on and after the date of issue of this announcement to any date up to the conclusion of the examination of the course for which the examinee has applied to appear,” read the notice.

Moreover, candidates who opt-out from May/July 2021 exam cycle will be allowed to appear in November 2021 session. The last attempt of the Old Course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt out from May/ July 2021 examinations.

Here’s ICAI CA exam 2021 opt-out facility notice.

CA July exam admit card out

Meanwhile, ICAI has issued the e-admit card for the CA July 2021 exams on the website icaiexam.icai.org. “No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” ICAI said in a notice.

Steps to download ICAI CA July 2021 admit card:

Visit official website icaiexam.icai.org Login using your Login ID (Registration Number) and password Click on the admit card link Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exam new schedule.