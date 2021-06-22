The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) tier-1 recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB PGT Tier-1 exam 2021 will be held in online (CBT) mode and socially distanced format on June 25, 28, 29, and 30. The name of the examination centre and time will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card. They are advised to carry a valid ID proof along with the admit card.

Earlier, the DSSSB PGT tier 1 exam was scheduled from June 8 to June 20. However, the exams were deferred due to administrative exigencies, as per the official notification.

Steps to download DSSSB PGT exam 2021 admit card:

Visit DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on Download Admit cards for DSSSB examination scheduled on 25th 28th 29th & 30th June 2021’ link on the homepage Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

