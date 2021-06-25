The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the 2019 Phase VII Selection Post document verification admit card on the official website. Qualified candidates eligible to appear for the DV round can download their admit card from ssc-cr.org.

SSC will conduct the document verification round from July 6 to 8 for candidates who cleared the 2019 Phase 7 Selection Post exam. The result was announced on February 18, 2020. The result notification which was released separately for Graduate, Higher Secondary and Matriculation level stated that a total number of 10817, 2345, and 5181 candidates cleared the exam from each level, respectively.

Here’s direct link to download SSC 2019 Phase 7 selection post DV admit Card.

Steps to download SSC admit card: