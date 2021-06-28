The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the plea seeking extra attempt and opt-out option for the CA exams 2021 conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) till tomorrow.

According to reports, CA students have filed a PIL in the top court seeking direction to ICAI to include an opt-out facility in the CA May session exam, allowing students to carry forward their candidature to the next sessions of these exams. The plea in the Supreme Court had also prayed for an extra attempt to Intermediate and Final year students appearing under the old syllabus, reports NDTV.

The petitioners have also sought an increase in the number of exam centres for the exams and directions to the authorities to ensure free transport and accommodation to the students amid the ongoing pandemic.

The plea has sought directions to provide an "Opt Out" option to all aspirants going to appear in the upcoming #CAexams2021 scheduled to start from 5th July, willing to opt out before & during the exam, with a carry forward of all benefits.#SupremeCourt @anubha1812 #caexams — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 28, 2021

The ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were earlier deferred due to the worsening Covid-19 crisis. The exams will now be held between July 5 and 20 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The Institute has already presented candidates with an ‘opt-out option’ for the upcoming CA exams in July in case they or their family member are infected with Covid-19. Such candidates who opt-out from May/July 2021 exam cycle will be allowed to appear in November 2021 session.

Covid cases in decline, exam can be held: ICAI

ICAI has submitted a note to the Supreme Court that has argued that “Covid-19 cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interests of the candidates if exams are held as per the schedule and not cancelled or postponed.” The Institute also highlighted that candidates are eager to appear in CA exams as 2.8 lakh out of 3.7 lakh candidates have downloaded their admit cards.

CA Exams : ICAI @theicai files note in Supreme Court.



"As on date, the number of #Covid cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interests of the candidates if exams are held as per the schedule and not cancelled or postponed"



#caexams2021 @anubha1812 pic.twitter.com/zUAGKniJBg — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 28, 2021

ICAI also told the top court that re-examinations will be held in places where exams could not be held due to State/Central Covid-19 restrictions. It has also requested the court to pass directions to the government to treat CA exam admit cards as e-passes for easier travel conditions for candidates.