Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the JEN Civil (Degree) 2020 and Agri Supervisor 2021 exam dates. Candidates can check the exam notice from the website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the Junior Civil Engineer/JEN (Degree) 2020 and Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) examination 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 12 and 18, respectively.

The detailed schedule will be intimated soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the portal for the latest updates.

Here’s RSMSSB JEN Civil (Degree), Agri Supervisor exam 2021 notice.

The JEN Civil (Degree) 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 21, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 491 vacancies of Junior Civil Engineers at the state PWD Department, Department of Water Resources and Public Health Department.

On the other hand, RSMSSB is conducting a separate recruitment drive to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts.