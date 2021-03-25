National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the JEE Main 2021 March session on its official website. The JEE Main 2021 was held from March 16 to 18 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) exam can check and download their results from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per NTA data, over 6.19 lakh candidates had registered for the March session Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.).

The provisional answer key was released on March 20 and objections were invited till March 22. Challenges made by the candidates have been verified by the panel of subject experts and the final answer key was released on March 24.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result:

Visit JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the result link Login using Application Number and date of birth and choose exam session The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Mains 2021 result.

Taking to Twitter, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated students on the release on the JEE Mains 2021 result.

The registration process for the upcoming April session is yet to start. The third session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30.

The candidates will be able to take admissions to various institutions including — Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) based on the JEE Mains result.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May.