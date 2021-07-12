The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be releasing the admit cards for the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Prelims 2020 today. Candidates who have been registered to appear for the exams will be able to download their admit cards official website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the MPPSC SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 in two shifts — Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The admit cards for the examinations will be made available for download from July 12 onwards.

Here’s MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 exam notification.

The MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 will be conducted for recruitment to 235 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government. The State Forest Service Exam 2020 will be held for recruitment to 105 posts of Forest Ranger and 6 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest.