Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: What caused them, what things look like on the ground and what you can do to help

Collecting Scroll.in’s reportage from the last two days on the disaster that is unfolding in South India.

Reuters

Kerala, and adjoining districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are reeling under some of the worst floods in nearly a century, with lakhs of people affected. Thirty three people died due to rain-related incidents on just Saturday alone, and the total number of rain-related deaths in Kerala since May 29 is now at 357. Hundreds of thousands of people have been rescued and placed in relief camps across the three states, with Kerala facing the brunt of the deluge. You can follow all the latest updates on the crisis here, but below is a quick primer on the situation, what things look like on the ground, and what you can do to help.

Why is this happening?

This simple answer is rain. Lots of it. In the week ending August 15, Kerala received 3 times the amount of rain it normally gets at this time of the year. Two districts alone, Idukki and Wayanad, received almost as much rain as the entire state expects to get during this time. No wonder then that the scale of the problem seems massive. And it isn’t limited to just Kerala. Neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also seen heavy rains in adjoining districts, though, as Mridula Chari and Anand Katakam point out, the monsoons have been very erratic.

The more complicated answer might take you to policy decisions, which are only now being examined in light of the devastation caused by the floods. Environmentalists have pointed out that the Kerala government’s approach to environmentally sensitive zones, particularly in allowing quarrying and indiscriminate building, has made things worse, particularly in creating the conditions for landslides.

Mridula Chari reports on one specific example. The Kochi Airport, which has been shut for an unprecedented 11 days, was built just 400 metres from the Periyar river and after realigning and narrowing a creek. As one activist put it, “if you take a flood plain, there is every chance of a flood, even after you reclaim it.”

What do things look like on the ground?

Jacob Cherian and Sruthi Sahsranamam reported on August 17 about the situation in Kozhikode, where the floodwaters entered people’s houses and landslides took out portions of highways. Residents were helping each other out, but were also worrying about how soon food and other provisions will start to run out.

On August 18, S Senthalir reported from the Erode and Nammakal in Tamil Nadu, where the Cauvery is flooding and submerging the houses of those, particularly labourers, who had built them on the banks of the river. Just four kilometres away from the river, farmers are, however, complaining about the lack of irrigation water, revealing the complexity – and institutional failure – of river management in the area.

T Ameerudheen reported on how the deluge has left people without fuel and medicine. More than 400 petrol pumps across many districts are submerged, as well as over 1,500 pharmacies, and restoring all of those could take a long time. Sruthisagar Yamunan reported on how damage to cell phone towers and power shortages has left large areas without any phone connectivity, which will take at least three days to rectify, if not more.

The next day, T Ameerudheen reported on conditions in Chalakkudy, one of the worst-hit districts in Kerala. The waters are now beginning to recede, but as that happens, the scale of the disaster is beginning to be apparent: Houses are damaged, residents are struggling to contact their relatives, and everyone is concerned about the potential for disease to break out.

Videos offer a better sense of just how bad things are. In Kodagu, Karnataka, a two-storeyed building went sliding down a hill after incessant rains. In Kerala, a man took a video while standing in water that was neck-deep inside his own house. Through all of this, journalists have also been heading into the flood-affected regions to tell stories of what residents are going through and what still needs to be done.

What about the rescue efforts?

Lakhs of people have been rescued and placed in relief camps across the three states. Videos show the Navy having to airlift people to security. But the challenge is still immense. Members of Parliament from Kerala told Sruthisagar Yamunan and Nayantara Narayanan that much more help is needed: whether that comes in the form of choppers, boats, medicines or just generally more support from the Central government.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had put the damage at Rs 19,512 crore and asked the Centre for immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after conducting an aerial survey, announced a relief package of Rs 500 crore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Gulf states of UAE, Oman and Qatar all announced that they would be sending money and aid to Kerala, with many residents of the state living in their countries. United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum said his country had a “special responsibility” to help the state as its people had “always been and are still part of our success story”.

But the difficulty doesn’t end with simply rescuing lakhs of people. The task afterwards will be rebuilding and avoiding the outbreak of disease. Nayantara Narayanan wrote about what the Kerala health officials are doing to prepare for in the aftermath of the disaster, particularly in educating those in relief camps about how to prevent disease outbreaks.

What can I do to help?

While rescue and relief efforts continue, citizens have also taken to social media to help organise donations and coordinate some of the relief efforts. This list, compiled by The News Minute, is a full list of how you can contribute to the efforts, whether you are in India or abroad.

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.