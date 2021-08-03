Tokyo 2020, men’s hockey semifinal, India vs Belgium live: Second half begins with teams level
Coverage of the main events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Tuesday.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, end of Q3: A very animated Indian dugout. “The most important 15 minutes coming up for Indian hockey in many many years,” says Rasquinha on air.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, end of Q3: INTO THE FINAL 15 WE GO. India needed that break more than Belgium, the men in blue under quite the defensive pressure at the moment.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, Q3: A bit cagier now as we get to the business end of the match. Both teams would be wary of making of the mistake here. Indian defence the busier though.
SPOTTED: Women’s team head coach Sjoerd Marijne in the stands.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, Q3: Harmanpreet with the drag flick and that is more great rushing in this match. Unsure who that was for the world champs but saved brilliantly.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, Q3: Lengthy referral... and India get the PC, Belgium lose their referral.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, Q3: PC for India after Manpreet releases Sumit down the right flank....and it is referred by Belgium.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, Q3: Belgium in control of the possession here... or at least possession in dangerous areas. India resorting to long balls to try and break through the structure.
Ashish Magotra: Belgium are an older side. India are a younger team and can afford to set a higher tempo. It is hot, it is humid. Conditions the Indian team should be used to.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, Q3: Belgium start on the front foot. India a bit passive early on here, looking for a counter perhaps?
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, Q3 begins: Pep talks done and we go again.
IND VS BEL: Half-time stats
|INDIA
|BELGIUM
|Goals
|2
|2
|Shots
|7
|10
|Shooting Efficiency (%)
|29
|20
|Field Goals
|1/3
|0/3
|Penalty Corner
|1/4
|2/7
|% Possession
|54
|46
|Attacking Circle Penetrations
|12
|9
|Team Video Referrals Total
|2
|N/A
|Team Video Referrals Upheld
|1
|N/A
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL, HALF TIME: And breathe.... what a breathtaking half of hockey.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL in Q2: HARMANPREET CLOSE! He goes for the angled drag-flick inside out this time. And the angle takes it away from the goal. Wasn’t a million miles away that!
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL in Q2: CHANCE INDIA! Dilpreet finds Shamsher with a lovely through ball into the D but the finish doesn’t come. VANASCH makes himself big as he so often does. But a PC for India.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL in Q2: Another PC fo Belgium! One that might have been overturned if India had a review. ROHIDAS RUSHES AGAIN. PC saved.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL in Q2: Referral from India, Mandeep Singh thinks he has been pushed in the D. Oh dear and India lose the referral! Should at least have been no advice possible? Former captain Viren Rasquinha thinks that is a strange decision.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL in Q2: CHANCE! Mandeep does brilliantly again and his cutback IS INCHES AWAY from being deflected into the net by Dilpreet. The replay shows it might be smaller than inches. FINE MARGINS.
Ashish Magotra: Belgium have two PC experts on their team and India simply have to cut down on the PC opportunities that they having almost been doling out.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL in Q2: India are the much better side in open play it must be said. Another chance created through an attack from the right and Vanasch is called into action. Flank shifts, another chance.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-2 BEL in Q2, GOAL BELGIUM! IF Hendrickx gets a go, he mostly gets a goal. The tournament’s leading goalscorer, who was brilliant in the quarterfinal win, is on the field for that PC and converts it with aplomb.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL in Q2: ANOTHER PC FOR BEL! And this time Hendrickx is on the pitch. He has a brutal drag flick.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL in Q2: CHANCE INDIA! Mandeep found in space down the right byline, the pullback is defended with an Indian forward waiting for a tap in.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL: India have made things harder for themselves. Rupinder breaks line with the rush and India will have to defend this PC with one man down. The series of play results in three PCs.... AND INDIA SAVE ALL THREE. Amit Rohidas brilliant with his rushing!
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL, Q2 starts: End of Q1, India were strong. Start of Q2. And BEL have a PC already.
Zenia D’Cunha: 3 goals, 2-1 lead for India in the 1st quarter. That’s one way to start a semi-final with style! India fightback to dominate right at the start. Now for that match to be just like this quarter.
Ashish Magotra: Solid advice from Reid – “Don’t try to do difficult things. Just keep things simple.”
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL end of Q1: One down, three to go. India recovered after a superb start for Belgians.
IND VS BEL: Q1 stats
|INDIA
|BELGIUM
|Goals
|2
|1
|Shots
|5
|2
|Shooting Efficiency (%)
|40
|50
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Penalty Corner
|1/3
|1/1
|% Possession
|46
|54
|Attacking Circle Penetrations
|4
|3
|Team Video Referrals Upheld
|1
|N/A
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL in Q1: A similar pattern so far to the teams’ last meeting in the FIH Pro League (match 2 after India won match 1). India will hope for a better result.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL in Q1: Another PC for India and this time Rupinder is on the pitch. Saved by Vanasch! Reflex save.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 2-1 BEL in Q1, GOALLLLLLLL INDIAAAAA!! Two goals in the space of two minutes... India have turned it around. Mandeep Singh’s first goal of the tournament and what a time to get it. Sharp turn in the D and gets the reverse hit out with force. A quick referral to check if there was a back-stick, but nope. IT IS GOOD.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 1-1 BEL in Q1, GOALLLLL INDIA! The dragflicker does the trick for India. Harmanpreet Singh with a superb strike low and to the left of Vanasch.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 0-1 BEL in Q1: SAVED! The injection is good but the trap wasn’t, but they end getting a shot on target that is saved. India have another PC.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 0-1 BEL in Q1: Referral from Gurjant, he is confident that the ball is a high one from Belgian stick and India earn their first PC.
Ashish Magotra: Okay, clearly some people are not sitting in their lucky seats. Still early days, India still haven’t really got going. Manpreet and Co aren’t running hard (with and without the ball) at the Belgians yet.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 0-1 BEL in Q1: It is a nice open start to the game though. Both teams looking to lay down the marker early. Important for India to not panic at the moment, we know that this Belgium defence can be breached.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 0-1 BEL in Q1, GOAL BELGIUM: The experts felt the key to India keeping Belgium at bay would be to avoid giving the Belgians Penalty Corners. But even without Hendrickx on the pitch, Belgium convert their first PC to go ahead in two minutes! Less than ideal start. Luypaert with the strike.
Men’s hockey semifinal, IND 0-0 BEL: PUSHBACK! Let’s go.
Men’s hockey semifinals: World no 2 Belgium vs world no 3 India. NATIONAL ANTHEMS TIME!
Men’s hockey semifinals: ALRIGHT THEN! Time for the big one, folks. India vs world champions Belgium is not long away now. The semifinal winner will be guaranteed a medal, of course.
Here’s a look back at the two matches between India and Belgium in the FIH Pro League, the most recent competitive fixtures that give us an indicator of their head to head. IT IS CLOSE.
Match 1, India won 2-1: Belgium’s return to the stadium where they lifted the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 was not to be a happy one, with India claiming a 2-1 victory over the world’s number one ranked team at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium. The Indian goalkeepers Sreejesh and Pathak were the heroes of that match.
Match 2, Belgium won 3-2: World champions Belgium, overcame a speedy and skilful India team to reverse the previous day’s result in a high-scoring thriller decided by a late mistake from Harmanpreet Singh.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Annu Rani is out of reckoning for the final, as only the favourite reached the automatic qualification. It doesn’t matter one bit now but even if she got close to her PB of 63.24m, she could have been in contention for the final.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Yeah, Annu Rani never quite got going today. Was never going to be likely she will find a swing of 10m or so from her first throw to the third. Finishes with 50.35 53.19 54.04 and is out of contention for the final even before Group A is complete unfortunately.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Can Annu Rani somehow find a 60-plus in her third attempt to keep herself in contention? Six athletes have crossed 60 so far.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Two attempts done. Unlikely that 12 throwers are going to touch the automatic mark of 63.00m. But Annu Rani hasn’t put herself in any position to get a “q” as the 12 best instead of the “Q” as an automatic qualifier.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Annu Rani’s second attempt is 53.19. That improves her first attempt but she is still at the bottom of the table here among those who have registered a mark.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: there is a long pause in the event, probably because of a track event about to get underway. The next attempt is Annu Rani’s.
Maria Andrejczyk’s 71.40m earlier this season put her as the third best all time.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: the second attempts have begun. Only the Polish star managed the qualification mark. No one else has crossed 62.37 yet.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Poland’s Andrejczyk Maria is the red-hot favourite for this event and she is ONE AND DONE. 65.24, bye everyone.
She holds the season best of 71.40, the best of the year.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Annu Rani starts with an attempt well below her Personal Best. That just didn’t look right when she released. 50.35 it is. The run-up is not proving comfortable to anyone so far, so it remains to be seen if she can get her best attempt in the next two throws.
Athletics, women’s javelin throw qualification Group A: Annu Rani in action in Group A of 15 throwers. 63.00 will guarantee a place in final. She holds the national record with a personal best of 63.24.
05.45 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where we follow the Indian contingent as well as the big events of the day.
A few events to look forward in the day.... but all attention for Indian fans will be at the Oi Hockey Stadium. World Champions Belgium stand in the way of the men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh in a semi-final match that guarantees a medal for the winner. We are sure it means a lot to Belgium and their fans of the golden generation too... but for Indian sport, a win would mean the end of years (decades) of heartbreak.