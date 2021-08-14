India’s Under-18 archers clinched gold medals in the women’s, men’s and mixed team compoun events at the Archery World Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.

While the Indian women lived up to their top billing with a convincing win over Turkey, the men’s team upset top seeds USA in a thrilling final.

Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar, who had combined for 2067 points to create a new U18 world record in compound women’s team qualification at this event, sailed through the final against Turkey to win 228-216.

The cadet compound men’s team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar pipped top seeds USA in a thrilling final. Chaudhary was especially impressive, shooting a perfect eight out of eight scores of 10 in the final as India won 233-231 against the recent world record setters.

Priya Gurjar and Kushal Dalal then made it a clean sweep in the Under-18 compound team events as they defeated USA in the final of the mixed team category.

In the women’s U18 compound individual event, India had two representatives on the podium. Parneet Kaur won the bronze medal match while Priya Gurjar lost against Mexico’s Selene Rodriguez in the final to finish with silver.

