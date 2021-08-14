India’s Under-18 archers clinched gold medals in the women’s, men’s and mixed team compoun events at the Archery World Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.

While the Indian women lived up to their top billing with a convincing win over Turkey, the men’s team upset top seeds USA in a thrilling final.

Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar, who had combined for 2067 points to create a new U18 world record in compound women’s team qualification at this event, sailed through the final against Turkey to win 228-216.

The cadet compound men’s team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar pipped top seeds USA in a thrilling final. Chaudhary was especially impressive, shooting a perfect eight out of eight scores of 10 in the final as India won 233-231 against the recent world record setters.

Priya Gurjar and Kushal Dalal then made it a clean sweep in the Under-18 compound team events as they defeated USA in the final of the mixed team category.

In the women’s U18 compound individual event, India had two representatives on the podium. Parneet Kaur won the bronze medal match while Priya Gurjar lost against Mexico’s Selene Rodriguez in the final to finish with silver.

Compound event finals (Saturday)

Result
Gold: Compound Cadet Women Team

India (IND) - (TUR) Turkey 		India win 228-216
Gold: Compound Cadet Men Team

USA (USA) - (IND) India 		India win 233-231
Gold: Compound Cadet Mixed Team

India (IND) - (USA) USA 		India win 155-152
Bronze: Compound Cadet Women

BOULTON Hallie (GBR) - (IND) Parneet Kaur 		India win 140-135
Gold: Compound Cadet Women

GURJAR Priya (IND) - (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene 		Mexico win 139-136
Gold: Compound Junior Women

CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) - (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda
Bronze: Compound Junior Men

YADAV Rishabh (IND) - (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian

