New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI live updates: Can Mithali Raj and Co keep series alive?
Live updates from India vs New Zealand third ODI in Queenstown.
Live updates
India team news: Looks like Pooja Vastrakar is the one missing out with Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh (ODI debut) all in the XI. Interesting... an three-pronged seam attack from the overwhelming amount of spin in the 2nd ODI (selection today helped by availability of course). Sneh Rana gets a game as well. Taniya Bhati keeps wickets. Five changes then.
India team news: No Smriti Mandhana still for India it seems, and looks like Richa Ghosh is also missing out today. NZC have listed 13 players for India with Simran Bahadur as 12th. So, not sure about exact XI. We’ll have to wait a bit more for that.
After hitting the winning runs in the 2nd ODI, no Jess Kerr today for White Ferns and Sophie Devine is back as captain (she played 2nd ODI, just didn’t lead as they gave Amy Satterthwaite the captaincy for contingency planning). Hayley Jensen misses out too. Lauren Down and Frankie McKay get a game.
TOSS: WHITE FERNS won the toss and elected to bowl. Looks like no Smriti Mandhana still, awaiting confirmation.
First things first, Indian fans will be keenly looking for the starting XI. Will Smriti Mandhana be back in action?
03.00 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs India, the third of five ODIs. A one-sided battle in the first, a thriller of a second match... now can Mithali Raj & Co begin bounce back after two defeats so far in this series in Queenstown?
