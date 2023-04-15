The Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana concluded on Friday with India finishing seventh in the team rankings for freestyle categories.

Teenager Aman Sehrawat had won a gold medal on Thursday in the 57kg category, making sure that the title remained with India in that division for the fourth straight edition. Ravi Kumar Dahiya had won the gold in 57kg in the last three editions and in his absence this time around, young Aman produced a fine performance to finish top in that division.

India’s freestyle wrestlers finished with a total of three medals, with Deepak (79kg) and Anirudh Kumar (125kg) adding bronze to the tally.

Deepak Nehra (97kg) came closest otherwise, finishing 5th after losing out in the bronze medal bout.

Aman was the only Indian to win gold across all three divisions and be crowned the continental champion.

In women’s wrestling, India won two silver medals while in Greco Roman there was one silver.

