India at Olympics, Day 12 Live: Vinesh Phogat, Mirabai Chanu in action for medals
Live updates from the main events on Day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Live updates
Athletics, Marathon race walk mixed relay: The rules for the debut event are pretty simple. A total of 25 teams, comprising of one man and a woman, will compete in a distance of 42.195km – the standard distance for a marathon, hence the name.
The two racewalkers in a team will alternate for the 42.195km divided into four legs. The first leg of 11.45km will be run my the male athlete, followed by 10km by the woman. The male athlete will return for the next 10km before the woman finishes off the remaining 10.745km. Much like relay races on track where athletes exchange batons, racewalk mixed relay will see the competitors exchange wristbands in the designated change zones.
Athletics, Marathon race walk mixed relay: The latest event in the world of athletics – Mixed relay race walk – will make its Olympic debut today. India will be represented by the team of Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami in the event.
While the will mark an Olympic debut for Panwar as well, Goswami will be looking to make some amends after finishing 41st out of the 45 racewalkers in women's 20km individual event.
Currently India is in joint 63rd place with Tajikistan, with both countries having won three bronze medals at this stage.
However, things could change rapidly with a confirmed medal coming from Vinesh Phogat in wrestling while Mirabai Chanu is set to stand on the podium again in the weightlifting women’s 49kg category.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
After a stunning run on Tuesday where she beat top seed and world No 1 Yui Susaki of Japan en route to the women’s 50kg final, India’s Vinesh Phogat will fight for gold today. The three-time Olympian will have a shot at becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic gold.
Meanwhile weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who had opened India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Games three years back, will also be in contention for a medal in women’s 49kg.
Also fighting for medals will be the marathon race walk mixed team of Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami, alongside the men’s 3000m steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable.
Besides the medal events, the Indian women’s table tennis team will look to keep their dream run going as they take on a higher-ranked Germany in the quarter-finals. Aditi Ashok, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will also begin her women’s golf campaign with Diksha Dagar.
Moreover, the likes of Antim Panghal, Jyothi Yarraji, Sarvesh Kushare, Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chitravel will mark their Olympic debuts on Wednesday.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
