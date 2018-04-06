The men’s hockey team would kick start its campaign in the Commonwealth Games with a high-octane clash against Pakistan and it will also be a battle of two coaches since the former India coach Roelant Oltmans is now working with the Pakistan team.
In the racket sports, the badminton stars and paddlers will be in action in the quarterfinals in the mixed team event while Joshna Chinappa will be the lone Indian in action in the squash round of eight.
Three more lifters will be aiming to add to India’s medal tally with S Satish favourite to land India’s third gold medal on day 3.
Two all-around gymnasts have also made it to the final and it would be interesting to see how they perform on the big stage.
Weightlifting
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's 77 kg Final
|Sathish Kumar Sivalingam
|5 am
|Satish wins gold
|Women's 63 kg Final
|Vandana Gupta
|9.30 am
|Men's 85 kg Final
|Venkat Rahul Ragala
|2 pm
Hockey
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men Pool B
|India vs Pakistan
|10 am
Badminton
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time
|Result
| Mixed Team
quarter-finals
|India vs Mauritius
|6.31 am
|India win 3-0 and will face Singapore in the semis
Squash
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
|Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Joelle King (NZL)
|3 pm
|Women's Singles Classic Plate quarters
|Dipika Pallikal vs Samantha Cornett (CAN)
|9 am
|Dipika withdraws
Artistic Gymnastics
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
| Men's Individual
All-Around Final
|Yogeshwar Singh
|4.40 am
|Finishes 14th with a total of 75.600
| Women's Individual
All-Around Final
|Pranati Das, Aruna Buddha Reddy
|12.11 am
Table tennis
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
| Women's Team
Quarter-final
|India vs Malaysia
|5 am
| India win 3-0 to
reach semis
| Men's Team
Quarter-final
|India vs Malaysia
|7.30 am
| India win 3-0 to
reach semis
Swimming
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2
|Sajan Prakash
|6.05 am
|Finishes fifth in heat
|Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 1
|Srihari Nataraj
|6.45 am
|Finishes third in heat and qualify for semis
Boxing
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Women's 60 kg Round of 16
|Sarita Devi (Ind) vs Kimberly Gittens (Barbados)
|2 pm
|Men's 56 kg Round of 16
|Husamuddin Mohammed (Ind) vs Boe Warawara (Vanuatu)
|3.15 pm
|Men's 69 kg Round of 16
|Manoj Kumar (Ind) vs Kassim Mbundwike (Tan)
|3.45 pm
Cycling
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's Sprint Qualifying
|Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh
|9 am
|Men's 15 km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
|Manjeet Singh
|11.40 am
|Women's 25 km Points Race Finals
|Manorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam
|2.45 pm
|Women's 500 m Time Trial Final
|Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold
|3.30 pm
Basketball
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's Prelims Pool B
|India vs England
|1 pm
|Women's Prelims Pool B
|India vs Malaysia
|2 pm
Lawn bowling
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Singles, Section D, Round 5
|Pinki (Ind) vs Pauline Blumsky (Niu)
|4.30 am
|Pinki loses 16-20
|Men's Triples, Section A, Round 5
|India vs South Africa
|4.30 am
|India lose 9-23
|Men's Pairs, Section D, Round 5
|India vs Norfolk Island
|7.30 am
|Women's Fours, Section B, Round 5
|India vs Fiji
|7.30 am