The men’s hockey team would kick start its campaign in the Commonwealth Games with a high-octane clash against Pakistan and it will also be a battle of two coaches since the former India coach Roelant Oltmans is now working with the Pakistan team.

In the racket sports, the badminton stars and paddlers will be in action in the quarterfinals in the mixed team event while Joshna Chinappa will be the lone Indian in action in the squash round of eight.

Three more lifters will be aiming to add to India’s medal tally with S Satish favourite to land India’s third gold medal on day 3.

Two all-around gymnasts have also made it to the final and it would be interesting to see how they perform on the big stage.

Weightlifting

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 77 kg Final Sathish Kumar Sivalingam 5 am Satish wins gold Women's 63 kg Final Vandana Gupta 9.30 am Men's 85 kg Final Venkat Rahul Ragala 2 pm

Hockey

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men Pool B India vs Pakistan 10 am

Badminton

Event Team/Players Time Result Mixed Team

quarter-finals India vs Mauritius 6.31 am India win 3-0 and will face Singapore in the semis

Squash

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's Singles Quarter-Finals Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Joelle King (NZL) 3 pm Women's Singles Classic Plate quarters Dipika Pallikal vs Samantha Cornett (CAN) 9 am Dipika withdraws

Artistic Gymnastics

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Individual

All-Around Final Yogeshwar Singh 4.40 am Finishes 14th with a total of 75.600 Women's Individual

All-Around Final Pranati Das, Aruna Buddha Reddy 12.11 am

Table tennis

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's Team

Quarter-final India vs Malaysia 5 am India win 3-0 to

reach semis Men's Team

Quarter-final India vs Malaysia 7.30 am India win 3-0 to

reach semis

Swimming

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2 Sajan Prakash 6.05 am Finishes fifth in heat Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 1 Srihari Nataraj 6.45 am Finishes third in heat and qualify for semis

Boxing

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Women's 60 kg Round of 16 Sarita Devi (Ind) vs Kimberly Gittens (Barbados) 2 pm Men's 56 kg Round of 16 Husamuddin Mohammed (Ind) vs Boe Warawara (Vanuatu) 3.15 pm Men's 69 kg Round of 16 Manoj Kumar (Ind) vs Kassim Mbundwike (Tan) 3.45 pm

Cycling

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Sprint Qualifying Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh 9 am Men's 15 km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2 Manjeet Singh 11.40 am Women's 25 km Points Race Finals Manorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam 2.45 pm Women's 500 m Time Trial Final Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold 3.30 pm

Basketball

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Prelims Pool B India vs England 1 pm Women's Prelims Pool B India vs Malaysia 2 pm

Lawn bowling