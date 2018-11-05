The I-League after its first gameweek, announced that it had posted good numbers for the first round of matches.

Though early days, its looks like the league may be more popular than ever after two scintillating underdog triumphs in its last two seasons. The Aizawl and Minerva Punjab victories have definitely raised the profile of the league but it remains to be seen whether this momentum can be sustained.

With 10 matches over, the I-League has been able to fill 50% of its seats whereas the Indian Super League claims to have filled 61% of its designated capacities. But a closer look at these capacities proves to be more interesting.

Capacities of ISL stadia Teams Official ISL capacities Stadiums ATK 68,012 Yuva Bharati Krirangan Bengaluru FC 25,810 Kanteerava Stadium Chennaiyin FC 19,691 JLN, Chennai Delhi Dynamos 14,342 JLN, Delhi Goa 18,600 Fatorda Stadium Jamshedpur FC 24,055 JRD Tata Stadium Kerala Blasters 38,086 JLN, Kochi Mumbai City 7,790 Andheri Football Stadium Pune City 10,237 Balewadi Stadium NorthEast United 23,627 Sarusajai Stadium

Capacities of I-League stadia Teams Official I-League capacities Stadiums East Bengal, Mohun Bagan 65000 Yuva Bharati Krirangan Minerva Punjab 8591 Tau Devi Lal Stadium Gokulam Kerala 40000 EMS Stadium Chennai City 30000 JLN, Coimbatore Aizawl FC 20000 Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Shillong Lajong 20000 JLN, Shillong Churchill Brothers 8000 Tilak Maidan Neroca FC 30000 Khuman Lampak Stadium Real Kashmir FC 10000 TRC Stadium Indian Arrows 20000 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Indian Arrows 40000 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Ticketing capacities and Stadia capacities

It is very important to differentiate between the two capacities, ticketing and in-stadia. The in-stadia capacity usually indicates the maximum number of people a stadium can hold when full.

For example, the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium or the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata can hold 85,000 post its renovation for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup. While the Indian Super League allows a maximum number of 68,012 tickets to be sold for ATK matches, the I-League pegs it at 65,000.

The ticketing capacity, which includes the total number of tickets printed (made available for sale) and the number of complementary passes offered, can be reduced for various reasons. Security concerns are often listed in closing out entire sections of the stadiums. Some clubs ban spectators from standing or cordon off certain standing sections, reducing capacity.

“Sometimes entire stands are discontinued or only some portions are made available to the general populace. What this does is make sure that certain stands look full due to the clumping together of the crowd so that it looks good on broadcast,” says an ISL insider.

The 'About Venue' page of the Delhi Dynamos team as shown previously by the ISL website

Deviation from full capacity

For stadia of certain ISL teams, these capacities show a huge deviance from their in-stadia capacity. Infact, five of the 10 stadia were also involved in the history of the U17 World Cup, and featured much larger capacities.

Until two days earlier, the ‘About Venue’ sections of the ISL teams featured capacities, which have now been removed. The JLN Stadium in New Delhi had previously displayed a capacity of 14,342 whereas the World Cup renovation had capped maximum capacity at 60,000.

Similarly, the JLN Stadium in Kochi had its capacity reduced from 55,000 to 29,000 due to Fifa’s concerns about the third-tier but had it increased to 38,036 for this year’s ISL. The JLN Stadium in Chennai, a 40,000-seater had its capacity reduced to 19,691.

Average attendances for I-League and ISL teams Teams Average attendances Percentage of official capacities filled Jamshedpur FC 22012 91.51 Bengaluru FC 18340 88.23 Goa 16319 87.73 Neroca 24414 81.38 Kerala Blasters 30564 80.25 Minerva Punjab 6881 80.1 Pune City 7727 75.48 NorthEast United 17657 74.73 Chennaiyin FC 14136 71.79 Delhi Dynamos 9713 67.72 Mumbai City 5148 66.08 Gokulam Kerala 23636 59.09 Shillong Lajong 9509 47.54 ATK 23636 34.75 Mohun Bagan 18785 28.90 Chennai City 7255 24.18

The I-League however has the in-stadia and ticketing capacity of its stadiums very close to each other. Infact, some stadiums like the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Maulpui, Aizawl have often seen over-crowding, resulting in crowds larger than capacity, due to the enormous popularity of the local team.

The infusion of two very popular teams, Gokulam Kerala and Neroca, has also added to the attendance figures of the I-League. Located in two football crazy regions, Kozhikode and Imphal namely, last season was the first in the top flight for both of these teams and the respective attendances for the first home matches this season was confirmation of the adulation that both receive locally.

The Kolkata giants have seen their attendances dwindle over the years, but the twin Kolkata derbies, scheduled for December 16 and January 27, should be sold out nevertheless. When it comes to attendances and atmosphere, there is no bigger game on Indian soil than the derby.

The jury is out on which league remains the more popular, the I-League or the ISL. While it is still early days for this edition of the I-League, it is undeniable that certain parts of India enjoy the game more than most. This is certainly something for the league committee to keep in mind, while undertaking the re-structuring of the leagues next year.