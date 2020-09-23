During the lockdown, when superstar cricketers were restricted to their homes with the sport shut down, Rohit Sharma hit a superb shot (off the field) in response to a tweet from International Cricket Council.
And now that the cricket action is back in full swing (or kind of), Rohit got the chance to reiterate just how good he is with that shot on his way to a majestic 80 off 54 balls.
The Mumbai Indians skipper powered his side to an imposing 195/5 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
After Shivam Mavi (2/32) removed opener Quinton De Kock (1) cheaply, Rohit (3 fours, 6 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 28; 6 fours, 1 six) conjured up 90 runs for the second wicket to pull the team out of trouble and then some.
Rohit went especially hard against Cummins, who had an outing to forget, conceding 49 runs in his three overs.
Watch highlights of Rohit Sharma’s innings here:
Watch Rohit Sharma’s trademark pull shots here:
Here are some reactions to Rohit Sharma’s innings:
Videos courtesy: IPLT20.com