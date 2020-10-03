IPL 2020, DC vs KKR live: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan off to a good start in Sharjah
Follow live coverage of match No 16 of the 2020 Indian Premier League.
Live updates
After 6 overs, DC 57/1 (Shaw 31, Iyer 0): WICKET! DHAWAN GONE! Varun CV has been solid for KKR this season and in his 2nd over in the powerplay tonight, he has picked up the wicket of Dhawan. Morgan takes a good high catch. Varun’s figures 1/13 after 2 overs. Great stuff. That over began with a four for Shaw over cover and once again Varun came back well.
After 5 overs, DC 51/0 (Shaw 25, Dhawan 26): BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! Shikhar Dhawan hits Sunil Narine for two sixes, the second one sailing outside the ground. Both were sweeps, both middled perfectly. Against the spin technically, but doesn’t matter when you connect in Sharjah. A loud appeal for LBW against Shaw, not given.
Narine into the attack...
After 4 overs, DC 36/0 (Shaw 23, Dhawan 13): Varun CV into the attack nice and early. Starts off really well with a series of pushed through, short of length balls. A full ball is put away nicely over cover by Dhawan for four but still, a decent over. KKR will want a wicket or two now, though.
After 3 overs, DC 29/0 (Shaw 21, Dhawan 8): Shaw was not quite middling the ball to start that over. Going a bit too hard and losing his shape. Off the fourth ball, just manages to get one over the mid-on fielder and it races for four. But boy does he middle the next one! Bouncer gone wrong, around Shaw’s hip...pulled away handsomely for the first of many sixes tonight.
After 2 overs, DC 16/0 (Shaw 9, Dhawan 7): Using the pace from Mavi, Dhawan gets a boundary over short third but its an impressive comeback by the young pacer. Just 7 from the next five balls.
Shivam Mavi comes in to bowl... a tough test awaits.
After 1 over, DC 8/0 (Shaw 6, Dhawan 2): Seems like hitting the deck hard is the early idea for KKR. The fielder in the placed perfectly for a single each for Shaw and Dhawan. The young opener hits the first boundary the moment Cummins goes fuller. A brilliant lofted shot down the ground for four.
7.30 pm: Pat Cummins has the ball in his hand. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in the middle... let the madness begin in Sharjah.
7.29 pm: Here’s how the table looks like before the start of this match.
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|3
|1
|-0.954
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|+1.094
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|+0.483
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|+0.117
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|-0.084
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|2
|2
|-0.317
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|4
|1
|3
|+0.521
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|1
|3
|-0.719
|2
7.09 pm: Playing XIs –
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
7.02 pm: TOSS – Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and KKR will BOWL first. Kolkata Knight Riders have replaced Kuldeep Yadav with Rahul Tripathi.
DC have two changes: R Ashwin is back and Axar Patel misses out, and Harshal Patel takes Ishant Sharma’s place.
KKR registered their second successive win when they beat RR in their last game. It was achieved on the back of fine performances from Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
From New Zealand to UAE, KKR’s promising Under-19 World Cup trio finally click together
6.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 16 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight, Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah.
Sharjah, as many expected, has been a paradise for big-hitters so far in the Indian Premier League. Sixes have been aplenty, 200-plus score has been the norm and bowlers have found it tough.
That could only be reiterated when two sides boasting of brilliant strokemakers meet at the venue on Saturday in the second match of the tournament’s first double-header.
Andre Russell’s power will be Kolkata Knight Riders’ main weapon while Delhi Capitals will hope for a trademark fearless approach from Rishabh Pant when DC take on KKR with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting IPL contest on Saturday.
Head-to-head
|Matches
|DC win
|KKR win
|Tied
|DC win%
|KKR win%
|DC vs KKR
|23
|10
|13
|1 (DC won)
|43.48%
|56.52%