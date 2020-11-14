The Women’s Big Bash League is highly regarded as a T20 tournament and the standards of cricket live up to that reputation more often than not.

And on Saturday, a week after Tahlia McGrath’s ridiculous catch went viral, it was the turn of England all-rounder Nat Sciver to produce a moment of magic on the field. In a match where she starred with the bat (36* in the run-chase) and ball (2/24) for Melbourne Stars, Sciver came up with a catch that was a display of sensational reflex, especially because it was her non-dominant hand that did the trick. Her international teammate Tammy Beaumont, playing for Sydney Thunder, was at the receiving end.

Stars won the match by eight wickets.

You are KIDDING! 😱 Nat Sciver, that is out of this WORLD!



Catch of the season so far, no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/RBPZhEK4Bk — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 14, 2020

Bonus viewing: