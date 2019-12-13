The kings of Jodhpur were known for throwing lavish parties for their courtiers and staff that would often feature quirky culinary innovations of royal cooks. On one such occasion, a king is said to have asked his cooks to create a vegetarian dish that tasted like meat to surprise his vegetarian guests. That is when Chakki Saag – made with gluten extracted by washing the dough, then steamed, cut and put in a gravy – was born. The chakki cakes can also be fried before being added to the gravy.

Serves 4

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients For Chakki 1 kg whole wheat flour

Water (enough for making semi-hard dough) For Gravy 200 gm desi ghee

200 gm onions, sliced

200 gm yoghurt

50 gm garlic paste

50 gm coriander powder

25 gm ginger paste

15 gm red chilli powder

5 gm turmeric powder

2 black cardamom

2 bay leaves

Salt to taste

Oil to cook

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Preparation For Chakki Make a semi-hard dough with the whole wheat flour and water. Wash the dough under a gentle stream of water, placing a conical strainer below. Use your fingers to rub and wash away the flour, so that only the gluten remains. Once the gluten is extracted, spread it evenly on a flat tray. Steam it until cooked through. Cool and cut it up in desired shape. For Gravy Heat oil in a pan. Add black cardamom and bay leaf. Sauté until fragrant. Toss in the sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. Meanwhile, in another vessel, whisk together yoghurt, ginger and garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt. Once the onions are golden brown, tip in the yoghurt mixture and cook until the oil separates. Add water to adjust consistency. Finally, add the chakki pieces. Let it all simmer for a few minutes. Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander.