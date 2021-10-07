The big news: Union minister’s son summoned in Lakhimpur violence case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Aryan Khan was sent to judicial custody in drugs case, and the UK said fully vaccinated Indian travellers will not have to quarantine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two arrested, Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son summoned by police tomorrow in Lakhimpur violence case: Ashish Mishra has been accused of running a car over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh on October 3.
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody in drugs case: His lawyer has moved an interim bail plea. It will be heard on Friday.
- No Covid quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to UK from October 11: Meanwhile, India will start issuing tourist visas from October 15.
- India is recording 20,000 Covid-19 cases daily, some districts still in red zone, says Centre: The government cautioned citizens about the risk of a resurgence of Covid-19 during the upcoming festival and wedding seasons.
- Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah: The chairperson of the Nobel Committee for Literature said he is one of the world’s most well-known post-colonial writers.
- Farmer allegedly hit by car in BJP leaders’ convoy in Haryana: Farmers have accused the party of trying to repeat the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the state.
- BJP drops Varun and Maneka Gandhi from national executive committee: Varun Gandhi had strongly criticised the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, in which eight people died.
- Innocents being killed in J&K, we are worried about cross-border terrorism, says Centre: Seven people have been killed in the Union Territory in five days.
- Journalist Siddique Kappan denied medical care, alleges contempt plea in Supreme Court: A ‘delay in treatment will result in irreparable injury’ to Kappan, who has been in severe pain, the plea said.
- Fuel prices touch record high, petrol goes over Rs 103 in Delhi: Petrol prices were increased by 29 to 30 paise across India, and diesel prices rose by 35 to 38 paise per litre.