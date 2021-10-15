A look at the headlines right now:

Mutilated body of a man found near farmers’ protest site in Haryana’s Sonipat district: The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a labourer in his mid-thirties from Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

Global Hunger Index score was calculated using unscientific methodology, claims Centre: The statement came a day after India was ranked 101st among 116 countries in this year’s Global Hunger Index.

US to allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers enter country from November 8: People who have been administered vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization will qualify for travel by air.

Manmohan Singh’s family say they objected to being photographed during health minister’s AIIMS visit: The former prime minister’s daughter said that her mother’s objections to a photographer being present in the hospital room were ignored.

Car rams into religious procession in Chhattisgarh, one dead and 16 injured: Two accused persons have been arrested, the police said.

British MP David Amess dies after being stabbed in Essex: The Conservative legislator was attacked at a church during a constituency meeting.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second successive day by up to 35 paise: This is the 14th increase in petrol price and the 17th in diesel rates since September last week.

Need to regulate content on OTT platforms, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: He also expressed concern about Bitcoin and the increasing usage of mobile phones among children.

Calcutta HC refuses to pass order to remove slippers from Durga Puja pandal showing farmers’ plight: A Kolkata resident had filed a plea seeking directions to remove the slippers alleging that it disrespected the Hindu deity.

Due to Covid-19, tuberculosis deaths rise globally for the first time in a decade, says WHO: The reallocation of resources from tackling tuberculosis to Covid-19 treatment was the major reason behind the reversal in trend, the health body said.