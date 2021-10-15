The big news: Mutilated body of man found near farmers’ protest site, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre claimed that the methodology for calculating the Global Hunger Index is unscientific, and the US will lift travel ban on November 8.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mutilated body of a man found near farmers’ protest site in Haryana’s Sonipat district: The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a labourer in his mid-thirties from Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
- Global Hunger Index score was calculated using unscientific methodology, claims Centre: The statement came a day after India was ranked 101st among 116 countries in this year’s Global Hunger Index.
- US to allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers enter country from November 8: People who have been administered vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization will qualify for travel by air.
- Manmohan Singh’s family say they objected to being photographed during health minister’s AIIMS visit: The former prime minister’s daughter said that her mother’s objections to a photographer being present in the hospital room were ignored.
- Car rams into religious procession in Chhattisgarh, one dead and 16 injured: Two accused persons have been arrested, the police said.
- British MP David Amess dies after being stabbed in Essex: The Conservative legislator was attacked at a church during a constituency meeting.
- Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second successive day by up to 35 paise: This is the 14th increase in petrol price and the 17th in diesel rates since September last week.
- Need to regulate content on OTT platforms, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: He also expressed concern about Bitcoin and the increasing usage of mobile phones among children.
- Calcutta HC refuses to pass order to remove slippers from Durga Puja pandal showing farmers’ plight: A Kolkata resident had filed a plea seeking directions to remove the slippers alleging that it disrespected the Hindu deity.
- Due to Covid-19, tuberculosis deaths rise globally for the first time in a decade, says WHO: The reallocation of resources from tackling tuberculosis to Covid-19 treatment was the major reason behind the reversal in trend, the health body said.