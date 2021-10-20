A look at the top headlines right now:

Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for international passengers, says health ministry: Fully vaccinated travellers from countries with which India has an arrangement for mutual acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines will not need to undergo quarantine, the health ministry said in a guideline issued on Wednesday. Aryan Khan involved in ‘illicit drug activities on regular basis’, says court denying him bail: The counsels of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son have moved the Bombay High Court challenging the order. UP government appears to be ‘dragging its feet’ in Lakhimpur Kheri investigation, says Supreme Court: The chief justice pulled up the state for its delay in submitting a status report on the violence. The judges also questioned why the statements of only four out of 44 witnesses have been recorded so far. CBI charges two accused men with murder in Dhanbad judge death case: The accused have also been booked for disappearance of evidence and giving false information. Punjab forms SIT to investigate Singhu killing case after sister of deceased files complaint: In her complaint, Raj Kaur alleged that her brother was “allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu where he was murdered” by some Nihang Sikhs accusing him of sacrilege. BJP open to alliance with Amarinder Singh, says party’s leader in charge of Punjab: On Tuesday, the former chief minister had said that he will launch his own party and was hopeful about a seat arrangement with the BJP for the elections. Toll in Uttarakhand rains rises to 52, Ranikhet and Almora cut off from plains: Four days of heavy rainfall in the state has caused landslides in several places and damaged homes and roads. Two suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: One of them has been identified as Adil Wani, the Shopian district commander of The Resistance Front, the police said. Russia hosts Taliban for talks, calls for an inclusive government in Afghanistan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was yet to recognise the Taliban administration as it wanted the insurgent group to fulfill the promises of political and ethnic inclusivity. US House committee votes to recommend ex-Trump advisor’s prosecution in Capitol violence case: If the charges are proven in the court, Steve Bannon would have to serve one year in federal prison, or pay a fine of $1,00,000 (or Rs 74 lakh approximately) or both.